AT HADRIAN'S ARCH

Gates of ivory

and horn

close and open,

as dreams leap

across the borders

of each night.



A face that seems

the holy face

bearing light

coming forth

from darkness

stares at me,

when the gods

take a body

subject to ruin.



On a road

of cobblestone

many faceless

strangers stroll,

and one,

unknown and mute,

darts an instant

glance

like Apollo

notching arrows

on his curved bow

to strike,

as I follow

beauty, traceless,

cold, unending

passion.



This pensive Caesar,

a limitless commander,

who had built

protective walls

no longer standing

knew this feeling --

life is only

flying off,

alone to that

alone.

AGORA



A small shop in the Plaka,

tucked away from tourists,

displayed in a back room

a painted cup for wine.

The tall figure in profile

wore a flat, broad-brimmed

hat for his long travel,

like the god of tradesmen

who directs the eye of desire.

This was the figure of one

I read in an extravagant

fantasy, in which the chorus

of myth -- satyrs and Furies --

mixed with the selling of items

in an obscure Arcadian town.

The shallow bowl of the cup

showed the figure lined in black,

without the huge, social upheaval

convulsing the time of its making.

I learned about those old battles,

refined by anonymous Alexandrian

editors, from papyrus fragments,

drawn by their eros of logic

to straighten the jumble of letters.

The shop-keeper grimaced and left.

The young assistant offered the cup

as I dropped coins into his hand

and looked in the eyes of the god.

OLYMPIC YOUTH



—after Pindar

This young land is prosperous,

the countryside divinely blessed.

Glorious voices of a men's chorus

are chanting appropriate praises

to those who live nearby for the boy,

greatest in the ultimate foot race.

The start and finish both dazzle

when a god guides a runner's legs,

filling Apollo's fast footprints

along the trail edging the farmlands.

Let fortune so track him in his future,

in the way spectators took no small

share of delight expectantly looking

at one as swift as the morning light.

A god's heart is free from agony,

but a young man's hurtling body

an old poet can only touch with song

wins the victory, excellence in speed,

and lives to hear words of undying art.

His feet may not tread on the low clouds,

but whatever splendor allowed mortals

he has reached, excelling the limits.

Apollo, golden friend, rejoices most

and laughs, seeing others' fumbling limbs

as loud chords and the cry of flutes sound.

No illness or crippling age has mixed

into this sacred race, no nemesis

or fear, only the stark outline of beauty.

Even envy, whose head of wild hair

shimmered like tangles of serpents,

will now dance to the triumph song,

leaping from stanza to stanza like a bee.

My hope is this victor will always outshine

boys his own age and all his elders,

as my lyrics lure the eyes of girls to him.

No one can forecast even the next year,

but knowing a friend in a friend is sure.

Such gold when tested by a touchstone

reveals its unchanging nature to us,

even as the four winds shift quickly.

You are crowned and --as I watched-- you smiled,

golden in the sun and naked to the air,

with a heat lightning body and thunder mind,

turning as sudden as a heartbeat into a god.

***

Royal W.F. Rhodes is the Donald L. Rogan Professor of Religious Studies Emeritus at Kenyon College.

