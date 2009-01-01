|
THREE POEMS
By Royal W.F. Rhodes
***
The Montréal Review, February 2023
***
Basilica of Sant'Apollinare Nuovo, Ravenna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Detail of nave mosaic at the west end depicting Theodoric's Palace.
THE INEXPLICABLE HANDS OF RAVENNA
Only the hands remain,
open palms in prayer,
ghost hands visible
on Corinthian pillars.
As if shimmering, ornate
fringed curtains are knotted
elegantly where figures,
now invisible, filled archways.
Light from light,
uncreated in its source,
glows in these mosaics,
gold tesserae of glass
incarnating light
for a vast house of prayer,
for the gates of heaven.
Sometimes holy apostles
were depicted, each
extending upheld hands
before the risen Christ.
The later onlookers
mistook these gestures
as showing sudden surprise.
Today even trained critics
who dismiss that view
have forgotten prayer
is a surprise in itself
that encounters us.
These tell-tale hands
with palms outward
remind us in worship
the body is not lost
but taken up into light.
THE TOMB
Raised as a monument
One lunette they richly
Ceiling mosaic of Arian Baptistry, Ravenna, Italy.
THE ARIAN BAPTISTRY
The Arians who conquered
John, who poured the water,
The only hint of the divine
***