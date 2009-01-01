Basilica of Sant'Apollinare Nuovo, Ravenna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Detail of nave mosaic at the west end depicting Theodoric's Palace. THE INEXPLICABLE HANDS OF RAVENNA

open palms in prayer,

ghost hands visible

on Corinthian pillars.

As if shimmering, ornate

fringed curtains are knotted

elegantly where figures,

now invisible, filled archways.

Light from light,

uncreated in its source,

glows in these mosaics,

gold tesserae of glass

incarnating light

for a vast house of prayer,

for the gates of heaven.

Sometimes holy apostles

were depicted, each

extending upheld hands

before the risen Christ.

The later onlookers

mistook these gestures

as showing sudden surprise.

Today even trained critics

who dismiss that view

have forgotten prayer

is a surprise in itself

that encounters us.

These tell-tale hands

with palms outward

remind us in worship

the body is not lost

but taken up into light. Only the hands remain,open palms in prayer,ghost hands visibleon Corinthian pillars.As if shimmering, ornatefringed curtains are knottedelegantly where figures,now invisible, filled archways.Light from light,uncreated in its source,glows in these mosaics,gold tesserae of glassincarnating lightfor a vast house of prayer,for the gates of heaven.Sometimes holy apostleswere depicted, eachextending upheld handsbefore the risen Christ.The later onlookersmistook these gesturesas showing sudden surprise.Today even trained criticswho dismiss that viewhave forgotten prayeris a surprise in itselfthat encounters us.These tell-tale handswith palms outwardremind us in worshipthe body is not lostbut taken up into light. The Mausoleum of Galla Placidia, Ravenna, Italy. THE TOMB Raised as a monument

to Rome's "augusta"

in the West, the mausoleum

housed Galla Placidia,

buried sitting on a throne.

In later centuries

a careless spark ignited

all that had remained of her,

a sign how time and empire,

considered everlasting, pass. One lunette they richly

decorated with gold tesserae

showed the leaping deer

that longed for living water,

while entangled in encircling

vines and classical acanthus.

At the apex of the dome,

lifted by the four apocalyptic creatures,

a golden cross is floating

in a swirling sea of stars,

like sailors' lights upon

the rising rush of Adriatic waves,

as life eternally contends with death. Ceiling mosaic of Arian Baptistry, Ravenna, Italy. THE ARIAN BAPTISTRY The Arians who conquered

built their baptistry

to be a lighthouse of beliefs

about the venerated Christ. John, who poured the water,

puts his hand directly

on the all too human

beardless youth, naked

in the Jordan flood,

whose sex is amply visible

to emphasize this is just

a son of man, while a hovering

dove cascades the light of grace

in pinpoint bits of gold,

like droplets from a cloud

that carries our unknowing. The only hint of the divine

is a regal throne that bears

a solitary jeweled cross,

alone in majesty and awe,

while the old man Jordan

looks upon this latest revelation

and the river fills the Dead Sea basin. Royal W.F. Rhodes is the Donald L. Rogan Professor of Religious Studies Emeritus at Kenyon College. MORE FROM ROYAL RHODES POETRY LEVIATHAN | CHURCH VISIT | SAINT FRANCIS AND THE WOLF | DEATH ON A GRECIAN URN GODLY CITIZENS, UNHOLY POLITICS: RETRIEVING SOME FORGOTTEN VOICES The Montréal Review, November 2021 ***