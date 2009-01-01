I Searching for my mother's grave among headstones like crowded teeth. Names cut into granite, marble, limestone. Sklar, Jacoby, Berkovitch, Posner: names of dead strangers I will carry from Montreal back to PEI. Crowded teeth cut names into granite, marble, limestone, as if by the elements of precious days. I will carry from Montreal back to PEI gravel in my pocket, a scent of memento mori. The elements of precious days come back in dreams filled with gravel. In my pocket, the scent of memento mori haunts the drawers and closets in this hotel of my birth. "Come back!" is the recurring dream. Filled with an indifference to my health, the open window sings a chill that haunts the drawers and closets in this hotel of my birth. I repair to the bar and raise a glass in the face of indifference. "To my health!" the open window sings. A chill from the hearth blows ashes into foundation cracks. I repair to the bar and raise a glass to my faith. "Drink up for tomorrow we die!" Gravel clinks in the tip jar. The hearth blows ashes. In foundation cracks the dead rattle off a litany of regrets and beckon the living to drink to tomorrow. We die, gravel clinks. In the tip jar all the coins are donated to cover eyes that will not stay closed. The dead rustle, letting any regrets beckon to the living. Sklar, Jacoby, Berkovitch, Posner are dreaded names that strangely coincide. Eyes that will not stay closed search for my mother, grateful among headstones. II In girlhood you inhabited the winding staircases along Avenue de l'Hôtel de Ville. Snowflakes imprinted your tongue with a desire to speak to the future. Raindrops pinned your limbs to the past. Along Avenue de l'Hôtel de Ville, snowflakes imprinted helixes in the bloodstream. Laughter erupted from raindrops pinned to your limbs. To the past, you concocted prayers in hope of warding off hexes in the blood. Steaming laughter erupted from the milkman's horse and the yeshiva boys for whom you concocted prayers. In hope of warding off the Evil Eye, your mother's hand struck you daily. The milkman's horse and the yeshiva boys formed a procession, trudging under the observance of the Evil Eye. Your mother's hand struck you daily. A funeral for the brother you never knew visited as a procession, undermining tragedy in an observance of guilt. The shadow of the cross on the mountain crept like a funeral. The brother you never knew visited as bones sprouting from a patch of dirt behind the tenement. Guilt shadowed the cross. On the mountain crest you picked wildflowers and put an ear to the rumbling of bones. On a patch of dirt behind the tenement saints and tzaddiks rolled dice to settle their grudges. You picked wildflowers and tuned an ear to a rambling tongue in a desire to speak to the future. Sons of tzaddiks rolled dice back to the shtetls. Gradually, the girlhood you inhabited blew across the windy staircases. III My body is a cemetery map, the navel a freshly dug grave. I exist only as Flesh, Bone, Blood, Sinew: names I carry into sleep, into longing, only to wake up seconds ahead of the light, the sky dissolving. I exist only as flesh. Bone, blood and sinew are mere names. I carry an instinct for following certain pathways, circling endlessly, seconds ahead of the light. The sky, dissolving into a wash of ennui, disappears behind towers. An instinct for following certain pathways, circling endlessly, brings to mind kicking the bucket. What language! Watch, ennui disappears. Behind towers clarity shimmers unlike anything I have known, bringing to mind kicking the bucket. That kind of language? The phrase is derived from a form of suicide: hanging oneself. Clarity shivers. Unlike anything I have known, the impulse for self-destruction is in a shard of the mirror. The phrase is contrived. A form of suicide, hanging oneself entails a final act of free will, a kicking away of the bucket. The impulse is for self-destruction. In a shard of mirror I tilt every angle, searching out my own death. The tale of a final act: Free Will kicking away the bucket. Do we build up these myths to sugarcoat the irrational? I tilt every angle, searching. Out of my own death I hold a mirror to the last breath of self-deception. Do we not break down these myths to rationalize sleep? In their longing, the lonely wake up and hold a mirror to their last breath. Self-deception turns my body into a cemetery. Map the navel then dig a fresh grave. IV The sprig of lilac in your hair was a signal to the world that the season of remorse had passed and a budding flirtation with cab drivers and soda jerks was ready to commence. The downtown ashtrays would soon bloom with lipstick filters. The season of remorse had passed; its bedding, once shapeless as a straitjacket, was smoothed down. In town the ashtrays would soon bloom. Stick figures in your mind were replaced by bartenders and maître d's. One so shapeless, you straightened your jacket and smoothed your skirt for department store salesmen. The fluttering curtains in your mind were from another place. Bartenders and maître d's spoke to you in soothing tones. In a different mood, you would skirt the department stores, the flattering salesmen. Curtained changing booths felt too confining, like rooms where doctors spoke to you. Their soothing tones put you in a diffident mood. Caught somewhere in between, you knew your two selves were changing. Both felt too confining. The rooms where doctors asked you to undress created a sensation of being buried alive. Caught somewhere. In between, you knew your two selves were moving farther apart, stationed at either end of the pendulum. You asked which dress would create the sensation of being. Buried alive in this third identity, you could only watch earth and sky moving farther apart. At either end, the stationary pendulum froze each day into blocks. Your movements were sluggish in this third identity. You could only watch earth and sky and flirt with cab drivers and soda jerks, ready to commence, each day freezing into blocks of movement. In the sluggish spring, your lilac hair was a signal to the world. V My own death stares back at me from the faces of cemetery employees, landscapers and gardeners driving backhoes and setting up sprinkler systems. The work is continuous. From their faces, cemetery employees must not give a second thought to mortality, lulled by the setting up of sprinkler systems that work. Is continuous labour the antidote to the Reaper's culture? Must we not grieve for a second? Though Mortality (lulled into keeping busy) loses its bearings in this love affair with labour, the antidote to the Reaper's culture is to break free from the linear. Keeping busy? Losing its bearings, Love becomes unfair when everything is happening at once. All we hold dear has no choice but to break. Free from the linear? Then who gives a damn? I'd argue with my own death. When everything is happening at once, all we hold dear has no chance. I know I should try to make peace with the Reaper. Time is short. "Me, damned?" I'd argue. With my own death, the fun is in the bargaining. What have I got to offer? What secret do I know? I should try to make peace. With the Reaper, time is short. Is that why mourners love to dawdle, like there's all the time in the world? For them it's just beginning. What I offer has nothing to do with any secret I might have up my sleeve. There's no ace in the hole. That's what mourners love, to dawdle all the time. In the real world landscapers and gardeners drive back their fears with hoes. I might have. Up my sleeve, there's no ace. In the hole my own death stares back at me. VI You were reduced to a weightless concentration planted in an acre of bed. In that last light, sheets took on the papery betrayal of skin curling away. Your hand, like smoke, motioned to the boy at the door. Planted in a nacreous bed, the last of the light shimmered through a thread count, unravelling at the touch of your hand, like smoke. Motionless, the boy at the door never dared to look away. You spoke certain names and made a thorough head count, revelling in the touch of a cherished friend or passing acquaintance. The boy listened, never caring how it looked or the way you spoke. Certain names made him wonder who you thought was actually in the room. As if a cherished friend or passing acquaintance, the boy listened to the rattle in your throat erupt into coughing fits. He wandered through the room, actually believing he could smell a presence in the stale air. The rattle in your throat erupted. A coffin was fated to replace the bed. The boy crept in beside you, believing he could stall the presence . Your stale hair reminded him of something washed up on a beach. Two places in the bed. The boy slept beside you. Not for the first time, you wondered what would remind him of you. Something wafted from a branch through the window. You crossed your arms, not for the first time. The woody mouldering of potpourri, a betrothal of skin. Curling away through the window, you caressed your arms, reduced to a weightlessness. A consecration. VII I place a pebble on her headstone. Other graves boast of many visitors, a multitude of pebbles. But hers has only mine, stone on stone, a sculpture of mother and child. Boats of visitors, a multitude of people came to this country, my mother among them. A sculpture of mothers and children in steerage class is represented by these pebbles and markers. Come to this country. My mother is among the the Republic of Silence. They don't mind if you stare. Age, class are resented by this public. Machers don't exist here. Secrets level out this playing field (hence the Republic of Silence). They don't mine any kind of nostalgia for the old country. Their stories don't exist. Here, secret levels play out on a field of anonymity. On the footpath I compare stones as a kind of nostalgia. Far from the old country, their stories calcify into these nuggets of remembrance. Anonymity, my foot. Pathetic. Pare stones into grains of salt by rubbing old wounds. Crucify these nuggets of remembrance then serve them to future generations on a seder plate with grains of salt. By rubbing old wounds we can preserve the fruits of our bitterness then serve them to the future. Generations in a seed. Hers has only my stone. In stone we can persevere, despite frittering these hours of bitterness. I place a pebble on my head. The other stones grieve.