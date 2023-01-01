|
WATERGATE IN THE COUNTRY
By Arjen Boswijk
The Montréal Review, October 2023
Guard in the river STYX by Uko Post
Under threatening gray skies
wisps of mist stretch across the horizon
Shrouded in deathly silence
this still water flows
through the misty land
Like the historic Styx
To Hades, hell beneath the earth
The ancient structure stands
and waits as a lonely passage
a mossy dream gate
on the petrified world
as an inverted aqueduct
Perhaps the gate of Pluto
gate of hell
a stele built
by early human hands
as a tomb of the vanishing waters
of the Styx, in the distance
without people
to the silent nothingness
Arjen Boswijk is a Dutch poet and primary school teacher. He has published more than 20 books of poetry written with children and his two daughters. He has also worked for radio, television and the press. He often combines his poetry with the work of contemporary Dutch artists.
Uko Post is a Dutch Northern Realist painter. An interview with him can be found here.
