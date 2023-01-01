Guard in the river STYX by Uko Post

WATERGATE IN THE COUNTRY

Under threatening gray skies

wisps of mist stretch across the horizon

Shrouded in deathly silence

this still water flows

through the misty land

Like the historic Styx

To Hades, hell beneath the earth

The ancient structure stands

and waits as a lonely passage

a mossy dream gate

on the petrified world

as an inverted aqueduct

Perhaps the gate of Pluto

gate of hell

a stele built

by early human hands

as a tomb of the vanishing waters

of the Styx, in the distance

without people

to the silent nothingness

***