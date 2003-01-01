THREE POEMS

NOT WELCOME

Spent too much time this morning

watching a squirrel negotiate

our feeder by the patio.

How desperate was he to get

more than we think he needs?

Good Mr. Nutkin, good American.

Go for it. Go for my suburban

lifestyle symbol, my Audubon

squirrel-proof bird feeder

equipped with my ingenious baffle

contrived to keep you distant,

where you belong, in some other,

less desirable, neighborhood

or part of town or country but

not in my back yard.