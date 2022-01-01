FOUR POEMS

Portrait of Beatrice Portinari - by Gustav Klimt

A BEAUTIFUL ACHE

Transitory beauty aches

the magnitudes of soul

with stunning intensities

of perpetual longings

for a vision without end,

a gracious elegance

as simple as eternity

and angelic dancing.

The awful pain of beauty

is the crucible of its call,

the irony of its mortal lure

towards sheer perfection

hidden in beauty’s passage

into exquisite emptiness

where mysteries converge

in an ecstatic darkness.

The ache of divine beauty

buried in the melancholy

of all fading harmonies

until a rising culmination.

“ORANGE AND YELLOW”

Rothko, 1956

Luminous, mythic light,

iconic window onto

emotional heavens,

viewers weeping

in color-risen epiphanies,

a contemplative yellow

cloud of unknowing,

a sacred poem

disguised as paint

on a huge canvas,

antidote to vulgarity

& fallacious speeding

through degrees

of separation,

abstract, earthy &

mystical-hearted,

staring at ancient,

floating rectangles,

startled to see vague

shadows of divinity.

Musical Angels (c. 1475-97, Detail) by Francesco Botticini

MUSIC AS MYSTICISM

Music sounds off

across all rhythms

of intensified time,

miraculous moments

in unique passages

of 7th heaven proportions,

appearing & disappearing

like a swift & silent

symphony of fireflies

on a warm June night.

Music as lived marriage

between here & eternity,

transforming worlds

instantaneously, totally,

as surprising as love

unrestricted by fear,

visitations of the divine

disguised as good

vibrations in ordinary

moments of ecstasy.

Musical Angels (c. 1475-97) by Francesco Botticini

PROOF OF GOD

“Let this be my epitaph:

‘The only proof he needed for the existence of God was music.’”

_ Kurt Vonnegut



Music is the sound of mysticism

playfully uniting heaven to earth

like descending banyan tree roots

to the aerial sounds of the wind

winding around the ecstatic trunks;

from Appalachian mountain blues

to monastic Gregorian chanting

& Mozart & the Doobie Brothers,

eternity pervades each moment

with audibly presented epiphanies

blooming with imaginative faith

& a suffered loving for all life.

Music as sacrament of the soul,

dawning of beauty’s dark night,

sound of God’s rhythmic silence,

the freedom to remember hope

among ruins of relative chaos,

oceanic immersion in the desert

where angels & devils sing songs

together hovering around a fire

blazing with perfect godly irony.

Alan Altany is a poet and college professor of religious studies and theology. His book of Christian poetry, A Beautiful Absurdity, was published in 2022. You can learn more about Alan at www.alanaltany.com

***