CASTLE GARDEN

All art is a memory of age-old things, dark things

whose fragments live on in the artist. —Paul Klee

Like a personal myth, an image

within us. The half-hidden castle

as if petitioned into the visible:

the wavering battlements,

the evasive terrain.

Fallen from an edge of the sun,

the aureate light. The structure

of stone suffused. An illusion

of perpetuity.

Beyond the insular walls,

a geometry of shadows.

Colors of mud, dust, and scree.

Unperceived, the portending of grief.

Unstable in the way of sentient things,

the apparatus of the castle.

Within, the singular breathing of sleep.

KAFKA: THE UNCOLORED WORLD

Between you and the contiguous organisms

of castle and court, a jurisdictive distance.

Your vaporous days weighed

against the adjacent world

that forms pass through like blades.

The unspoken osmosis

that siphons the light

into the hidden.

An erasure of order. Of the cosmos

and colors that came before.

A landscape absent its heavens

and pigmentation.

TO FRANZ KAFKA

—after Gershom Scholem

Through the pane darkly we see

the unstable alleyways and houses,

the randomness of light, antlered shadow.

Above the city, the corrosive clouds.

Below the maleficent markings:

the unlit attic, the dark-robed tribunal exhaling

into the face of the accused the stony law.

Inconstant as the tomb, this universe of yours

where alone the lion and wolf are holy.

For you, the star of salvation

stands far too high. Were you to arrive

you would still stand in your way.

KAFKA’S CASTLE

The fractional battlements and spires,

their atrophied shadows

misrecognized against the complicit horizon.

From a stone-colored cloud

over the wreckage,

the mendacious ray. No direction shown.

A village bereft, bearing the marks

of the departed.

Ask the Messiah who comes

and goes

which of the two of you

stands accused.

Between what is

and is not

inside your mind:

the insidiously shifting line.

Are your knuckles not raw with the knocking?

Did you not know that on the Charles Bridge

the wind has eaten

the faces of the angels?

Absent the clarifying eye, rumors

about true things passed on by whispers

behind ambiguous hands.

KAFKA’S TRIAL

Above the gray stone, no sun

unbroken. Only the occasional threads

bright in the branches. The fugitive congruence.

In the room painted with ash and salt

over the amorphic corridor,

the prehistoric forces of the Court:

the cage that goes in search of the bird.

Accused, you stand in the accrual of shadow.

Your thoughts move toward absolution

like small, pale moths.



The shame of this will outlive me, you say.

The ordained blade carves a rose in your heart.

Laura Ann Reed has poems in seven anthologies, including Poetry of Presence II, and in numerous journals based in the US, the UK, Ireland, and Canada. In Seventh Quarry (Wales), she was the featured Poet of the Month in August 2024. Her chapbook, Shadows Thrown, was published in 2023. https://lauraannreed.net/

