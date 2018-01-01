FOUR POEMS FROM OVID’S CREEK

Ovid’s Creek #1, by Monica Angle

OVID’S TRACTACUS

What we cannot speak

about

we must indicate with

sighs, shouts, grunts,

tears, and shrieks.

Even a squirrel’s riot

of chatter

is better than a sage’s

austere quiet.

Ovid’s Creek #17, by Monica Angle

OVID’S TRAGIC SCENE

Sadly, Plato, the truth is not something I can

see. Blind, I can only clutch & grasp as it

slithers across the floor. I’m no philosopher –

but a tragic queen: Cleopatra, clasp the asp.

Ovid’s Creek #34, by Monica Angle

OVID’S CAVE, 2018

Sophocles, make me

brave

enough to be bleak.

I crave light, warmth –

tempted to plant fake

fluor-

escence in the cave.

Let me speak plainly.

I am Polyphemus.

I am not saved.

Ovid’s Creek #29, by Monica Angle

OVID’S GREEK

Virgil, I took a job teaching Greek in Peoria,

Illinois. Of course, I have no useful knowledge,

much less secret gnosis, to transmit. The best

I can do – through various cheap tricks, ruses –

is to induce an aporia, gap, breach, dark night

of the soul – in which to gather – wait quietly

together for hints, glints, streaks, strikes of light.

***

Monica Angle is a practicing artist. Her solo exhibitions include shows at the Burchfield Penney Art Center and the Fralin Museum of Art. Her work has been featured in public spaces such as Minneapolis City Hall and the Massachusetts State House, and it is part of many collections, both public and private. Her website is monicaangle.com. Sam Magavern is a writer and public interest lawyer. His work includes a non-fiction book, Primo Levi’s Universe, and two books of poetry, Noah’s Ark and Ovid’s Creek. In 2022 he founded the Calamus Project, a collaboration that brings Walt Whitman’s poems to life through films, a website, and programs. His website is sammagavern.com.

***