|
ORIGIN, PRESENCE, AND TIME IN THE POETRY OF W.S. MERWIN
By Mark Irwin
***
The Montréal Review, August 2025
|
The keen sense of origin in W.S. Merwin’s poetry, especially in the later work after his move to Hawaii, is and has always been linked to absence, that “paradise” where things continually vanish from human time. It is the notion of presence, however, closely linked with absence, which provides the all-at-onceness of the senses in Merwin’s work and thus creates paradox. The poet comments on this in an interview with Jonathan Weinert:
One hears this echo in the collection Present Company, especially in “To Absence,” the poet’s invocation to loss and the resurrection of the present through memory. Addressing concepts, persons, or things, all the poems in the collection employ personification. “To Absence” begins with the line “Raw shore of paradise” and asks “what good to you” are those things treasured beyond “words or number” that are held forever in an “unmapped imperium”? Creating a temporal boundary between the present and the past, and also a conceptual boundary between presence and absence, the poem addresses absence as a kind of treasure palace where people, things, places, and time are lost. Merwin’s obsession with the present as a place of identity and first recognition is very clear as the speaker continues to argue that only here
The “unmapped imperium” or empire of loss that Merwin invokes is starkly juxtaposed with the present, that fleeting time in which we perceive and begin to know things. Reminding us that we often only experience the world through loss, the poem resounds with paradox and suggests that a great deal of human consciousness occurs in memory. In “Learning a Dead Language,” a poem from Merwin’s third book, the speaker says, “What you remember saves you. To remember / Is not to rehearse, but to hear what never / Has fallen silent.” This earlier poem also accentuates the paradox of all language, and especially of poetry: an attempt to capture the present through the antiquity of words and grammar. Words have a history, but when we write or speak we personalize that concept.
The palm forest in Hawaii that the poet restored from a ruined pineapple plantation in the 1980s, and still cultivates, provides a strong insight into the poet’s themes of origin and absence: all gardens are a metaphor for all that is continually dying and coming back to life. “On the Subject of Poetry,” a resonant poem from The Dancing Bears, locates (within a garden) a primary source in Merwin’s work, the art of listening, and further illumines his more recent poetry. Here, just as later, this poet’s uncanny ability to listen summons the present, and by doing so overrides the haunting world of indeterminacy that arises from expectation or memory. Here is the poem in its entirety.
Once again origin is linked to absence. Poetry, which is born from perception, eschews knowledge because facts tend toward completion. Perception on the other hand, no matter how keen, finds only the partial, ghostly, and present. In a recent essay, “The House and Garden: The Emergence of a Dream,” Merwin writes, “No story, though, begins at the beginning. The beginning does not belong to knowledge.” (5) The beginning, so present-ripe, is something torn, taking us unawares because it lies beyond perception and the power of language.
The mythic power of “On the Subject of Poetry” arises as the poet listens “To the wheel revolving in the stream, only / There is no wheel there to revolve.” The wheel becomes an axis of the unheard, of silence beyond time from which all poetry arises, and as in all of Merwin’s most profound poems, the paradox that arises is born from the words themselves: the poet’s attempt to capture the present through the age of language. Merwin comments on this in an interview from 1999:
Similarly in “On the Subject of Poetry,” the man strives to invoke this difficult presence while attempting to reject both the future and past: “It is not expectation / On which he is intent, nor yesterday / To which he listens. It is a wheel turning.” This art of listening is sometimes painful and difficult to master—something we sense as the speaker gradually becomes his subject—the man, or poetry itself:
Merwin artfully gathers the ineffable through the repetition of five words (father / garden / wheel / listen / world) in five stanzas of five lines. The poem ends as absence and distance approach each other. Here the speaker becomes the poem’s protagonist in quest of the unutterable, the phenomenal world “in the end of the garden,” and the speaker is unable to understand since the world is most often conveyed in words. The paradox of one sitting “in the end of March” and “ in the end of the garden” suggests that pre-nascent time before germination, filled with an absence foreboding presence. He sits in a new time beginning where place, or a seed for example, becomes time in motion.
Through the creation of an illusory wheel and an intangible garden, Merwin reminds us of what Aristotle demanded from poetry of the highest order: “the poet’s function is to describe, not the thing that has happened, but a kind of thing that might happen, i.e., what is possible as being probable or necessary.” (7)
Furthermore, the poet’s treatment of words like “Father,” “wheel,” and “garden” raise language to a higher power and echo Emmanuel Levinas’ notion of illeity, one of the highest expectations of language. He suggests that the true function of a word is not its finite ability to convey information but its reach for infinity: “for it bears witness to the glory of the infinite.” (8) One senses this in the repetition of the word “Father,” which not only suggests the child-like aspect of the imagination, but also the notion of mentor, or unknown deity of inspiration—something farther, unreachable.
Merwin has said, “Poetry always begins and ends with listening,” and again listening becomes the topic of “The Nomad Flute,” a poem from The Shadow of Sirius (2008), written over fifty years later than “On the Subject of Poetry.”Perhaps inspired by Eighteen Songs of a Nomad Flute, a suite of poems about the Han Dynasty poet Cai Wenji, who was captured as a young wife by Xiongnu nomads, Merwin’s poem haunts absence in both an historic and present sense. The poem seems not only a subtle lament for Cai Wenji, who lost her husband and children, but also an invocation to the Muse as the poet ages:
“The Nomad Flute” initiates the collection The Shadow of Sirius, and here the Dog Star, the brightest in the night sky, assumes a mythic status grounded deeply in the personal, since several of the poems in this collection are elegies for the author’s beloved chows. Additionally, this shadow of the brightest star echoes a number of paradoxes in Merwin’s work. Personal loss is the “Raw shore of paradise,” something we strive to resurrect in memory, yet loss also takes the form of things we do not know or haven’t done; we just aren’t aware of them. Midway through “The Nomad Flute” the speaker says “I have with me / all I do not know / I have lost none of it” thus suggesting again that poetry is rife with the mystery of presence and absence, an absence that also refers to the future. The poem ends with a direct invocation to the flute and then a final couplet that defies age through the timeless and regenerative quality of poetry, joining the new with the ancient through the mediums of listening and light:
Many of the lines through alliteration and assonance actually mimic a flute’s sound. In the opening line (“You that sang to me once sing to me now”), the “o” sounds hollow a vessel through which the “n” sounds progress, and Aaron Moe mentions that the line (“once there were lions in China”) “epitomizes a musical flute with the complex constellation of n’s, and the n and an s (once, lions, in, China), long I’s (lions, China), and internal rhyme of lion and in.” (11)
Merwin’s work, whose subject over the course of sixty years seems to move from place to displacement then to all encompassing place, might finally be seen as The Georgics of a kind of dispossessed Virgil, one whose hero might be viewed as the diasporic voice looking for a place in the natural world not maimed by industry, greed, and the commodification of desire, perhaps the most devastating crisis of this past and present century. Many readers will rightly find Merwin’s mythic voice as some originary guardian of earth and animal spirits, and by “originary” I also mean the uncanny power of genesis or swift-coming-into-existence that his poems engender.
In his memorable poem “Place,” W.S. Merwin recreates a sense of origin and timelessness, one so brutally destroyed by industry, greed, and capitalism in recent decades. The poem’s first couplet (each line with seven monosyllabic words) seems to compose a miniature poem within, a kind of fourteen-word sonnet complete with volta, or turn of thought, after the first line:
Written in eight couplets and collapsing temporal and spatial boundaries, the poem creates a memory in the future, a kind of jarring paradox that recalls Merwin’s “The Last One,” a poem from The Lice in which the shadow of the last tree becomes a dark monument for our future. Here, however, the speaker conjures hope through a voice washed of ego, a voice whose powers of transformation are linked to stance, vision, and a conscience that protects the natural world and its creatures, a voice whose praxis is first-hand experience, a voice that speaks from the earth and beyond. The speaker would plant the tree “not for the fruit” but instead says, “I want the tree that stands / in the earth for the first time.” We hear the echo of lines from the Bhagavad Gita that remind us that gratification lies in action, not reward. The speaker plants a tree while the sun is “going down” and water is “touching its roots”
In his “Origin of the Work of Art,” Heidegger argues that in enduring art there is often a continual exchange and communion between earth and sky. Merwin’s poem ends as the tree joins earth—through distortion— (roots / dead) with the sky (leaves / clouds), engendering a moment of eternity. Thus, the tree becomes an axis mundi, a cosmic axis that links creation with destruction, beginning with end, and transcends that end through the act of giving. Merwin has created myth of the highest order: a tree that teaches us how to live in the world.
David Brower, the renowned environmentalist, talks about wilderness “as that original place in the imagination,” and throughout Merwin’s later work there’s a pervasive sense of the wild that manifests itself both in content and through stylistic devices such as the poet’s unpunctuated lines. “In wildness is the preservation of the world,” Thoreau says, and it is Merwin’s deep respect for origins in the vegetal and animal world that finally leads to his ability to expand place from root to star and to capture the dissolving sense of the present, also filled with absence, in which all time abides in its expansiveness. One first glimpses this expansiveness in an earlier poem, “Finding a Teacher,” from Writings to an Unfinished Accompaniment. The poem begins “In the woods I came on an old friend fishing / and I asked him a question.” Later, however, we realize this is no regular question but one of metaphysical urgency that leaps from the cosmic toward the personal (“about the sun // about my two eyes”) and then telescopes all personal time for it is also a question about
The poem ends with a signature note of absence hinting at a Zen koan:
Merwin’s poems are nothing less than transformative as they question the ineffable with uncanny gestures of negative capability. “Du muss dein leben andern,” they sometimes suggest in whispers. “You must change your life,” in the words of Rilke who believed that “singing is being.”
Beginning with his fifth and sixth books, The Moving Target (1963) and The Lice (1967), but especially in the latter, Merwin began experimenting with unpunctuated lines, an experiment that uses the physical weight of language to replace punctuation. What is fascinating is that Merwin continues to grow more and more adept with the subtleties of this process and the way that they affect both the literal and imaginary time of the poems. Here is Merwin commenting on the process in a 1981 interview with Ed Folsom and Cary Nelson:
A further orchestration of origin, presence, and time can be seen in Merwin’s capacious “Just This” from The Shadow of Sirius (2008). Here a personal pre-existence merges with other forms of existence and the multiplicity of place, from origin of the universe to bodily cell and back to cosmos. Engendering different forms of time and space, this ongoing creation, its presentness, is “read by lightning” as we read it on the page:
In 1999, Merwin commented (in an interview that I conducted with him) on this notion of the expansive present, a notion that seems clearly linked to his ability to dilate the present until it contains all time.
The notion that “the beginning of the universe is there in every moment of the present” is fascinating and provides a key insight into the poet’s imagination. In a sense “the present” allows possibility, and it is through our art of attention that we find poetry within it. In “Just This” Merwin’s art presences itself with the perception of the entire universe in its evolution, but only as the speaker recalls his own genetic memory melding with the more distant geological and cosmic time:
Moving from darkness and pre-memory toward light, the poet captures the ephemeral notion of time as it is unfolding: “the light came / all at once at the speed it was born to / with all the time in the world to fly through.” One can hear the physical movement and weight of time accentuated with the verb “came” and the prepositions “to” and “through” as they end consecutive lines. Merwin is able to capture these ephemerae in part through the complex, yet unadorned decasyllabic lines that are both unpunctuated and enjambed. Moreover, the use of words ending in “ing,”— functioning as gerunds, participles, and adjectives—suspends and further dilates the moment:
Narrative is remarkably unconventional here due to phrasing, unpunctuated lines,
Finally, the poet is able to meld the origin of personal memory from the poem’s beginning (“back in the dark before I remember”) with biological memory, and while the roving present expands through creation, the speaker marvels at how evolutionary time is made of moments:
The poem seems christened and made whole through “this reading by lightning.” Lightning can momentarily freeze a vast landscape, and as we read it on the page, the words are deeply illumined by five repetitions of “this” in the last three lines.
Finally, it’s important to mention something about Merwin’s work that I believe distinguishes it from most other poetry. There is an aura about this poem and many others akin to the light in Vermeer or Rembrandt paintings, and there is an original music that comes from very high and far away, something this poet once hinted at forty years ago when he said poetry might be likened “to an unduplicatable resonance, something that would be like an echo except that it is repeating no sound.” (17)
***
***
Works Cited
***