TOLSTOY: “CAIUS IS MORTAL”*

|
A Common Law
Does Tolstoy, in his late years, load the dice for the sake of
teaching a moral lesson? Does he leave room for any ambivalence,
for any genuine irony? Edward Wasiolek reported years
ago that his students, fed on Henry James’s belief that reality
had myriad forms, used to complain that Tolstoy’s famous novella
The Death of Ivan Ilych was arbitrary, preachy, painfully
lacking in ambiguity and “levels of meaning.”
The Death of Ivan Ilych (1886) is in fact deceptively simple.
Written years after War and Peace and Anna Karenina, this
powerful narrative about dying and death is remarkable for its
brevity, its succinctness, its ordinariness. The narrator himself
comments on this apparent banality at the beginning of
the story: “Ivan Ilych’s life had been most simple and most ordinary,
and therefore most terrible.” The tragic dimension of
this work is thus from the outset attributed to a very common
life experience. The title itself provides obvious signals: “Ivan
Ilych.” It is hard to imagine a more unremarkable first name
and patronymic. It is like calling the protagonist John Smith
or Everyman. And nothing could be more common or widespread
than death, the first substantive of the title, a word that
in Russian comes bluntly without a definite article, a reminder
of a stark and generalized human condition, so generalized indeed
as to exclude uniqueness.
All of us, Tolstoy might say, cherish the illusion that we are unique. Ivan Ilych recalls that in school he had learned from
a textbook the syllogistic formula “Caius is a man, men are
mortal, therefore Caius is mortal.” But what logically applied
to Caius and to all the Caiuses of this world did not apply to
him. He was special, after all—or so he had felt until now. He
was not Caius; he was Ivan, or Vanya, as his mother used to
call him, and a very special Vanya at that. But, now that his
body is failing and the terror of death has become a daily reality,
he can no longer avoid staring into the face of a common
destiny. In this new awareness of a common law, a common
doom, he feels more lonely than ever. As he lies on his deathbed,
he hears the sounds of merriment in his household, the
sounds of singing and laughter. He almost chokes with anger: “But they will die too! Fools! I first, and they later.” For they
too will have to recognize the truth of the terrible law.
There is more than a little irony here in that Ivan Ilych’s entire
professional life has been involved with the law. For Ivan
Ilych is a judge. As such, he supposedly represents and administers
the law. The story begins in fact under the sign of
the law, in the building of the law courts, during an interval
between sessions. The judges and the public prosecutor relax,
chatting smugly about the latest news, and indulging in professional
gossip concerning promotions, replacements, and
salaries.
The reader is quickly alerted to a deeper irony. For the notion
of law functions at different levels and conveys disparate,
even confl icting meanings, all of which come into play
in Tolstoy’s story. There are strictly legal laws but also social
and moral laws. There are biological and physical laws. And
there are transcendental and religious laws that place an individual’s life on trial and are in no way subject to the jurisdiction
of worldly judges.
The big subject of conversation that day among the judges assembled in the chambers of the law courts is a newspaper report that their colleague Ivan Ilych has died. Typically, the news is greeted with perfunctory compassion and trivial concerns. Various voices inquire about the cause of the death,
while everyone secretly hopes that this death will entail some
personal advantage. Everyone also feels complacently that
death does not really concern him: “It is he who is dead and
not I.”
The End Is a Beginning
Although the story appears to stress in an unbookish manner
the clinical realities of dying, Tolstoy’s unstated cultural
references invite us to consider The Death of Ivan Ilych as a
meditation on mortality. Ashes shall return to ashes. The Bible— in Ecclesiastes, in Job, and in many other places—tells
of the vanity of human endeavors, of the mystery of suffering
and death. Naked shall man return to go as he came, says the
voice in Ecclesiastes. The heart of the wise is in the house of
mourning. Only fools are drawn to the house of mirth. For desire
shall fail, and inevitably the living shall go to their “long
home.” Job also knows that man goes down to the grave, that
his days are determined, that he must waste away and die. But
there are more distinctly literary and philosophical echoes.
Did not Socrates, in Plato’s Phaedo, assert that philosophers
concerned themselves above all with dying and death? The
Stoic tradition, echoed centuries later by Montaigne, stresses
the point. Inspired by Seneca, Montaigne devotes an entire
essay to the proposition “That to philosophize is to learn to
die.” And, in his defense of the Christian faith, Pascal develops
a disquieting metaphor of life as a death sentence. We are
all on death row. Imagine, says Pascal, men in chains, all condemned
to die, watching their fellows being butchered while
awaiting their turn with grief and despair: “This is the image
of the human condition.”
Tolstoy’s singular achievement is that he conveys Ivan
Ilych’s terror in the face of death not in philosophical or abstract
terms but as a subjective and visceral experience. The
sweat of fear becomes the protagonist’s body language. Tolstoy himself, since his earliest years, had been obsessed with
the specter of death and the dread of dying—a dread Levin in
Anna Karenina gets to know in wretched detail as he watches
his tubercular brother Nicolay in the last stages of physical
disintegration. Several of Tolstoy’s short stories deal specifically
with dying and death, most notably “Three Deaths” (1859) as well as the late works “How Much Land Does a Man
Need” (1886), “Master and Man” (1895), and “Work, Death
and Sickness” (1903). Rainer Maria Rilke commented on Tolstoy’s
profound and helpless fear, on his conviction that “death in the pure state” exists, and that we must drink, from
the hateful cup, the bitterness of “undiluted death.” The awful
truth of dying comes as a confrontation with an unfathomable
mystery.
Tolstoy knew that fear and trembling remain supremely
personal, that the discovery of death is made in utter solitude.
Yet the sense of dereliction also comes with the awareness of
a common destiny and a common humanity. Ivan Ilych is not
a tragic figure. He is no King Lear; but in his illness, like Lear
driven mad, he discovers that he too is not “ague-proof,” that
the hand his courtiers used to kiss smells of mortality.
The crucial question for Tolstoy is how we face this revelation,
what it tells us about the way we have lived. Ivan Ilych
learns—the lesson may come too late—that emptiness, selfdeception,
and false values have been at the core of his life,
that in the process of living we all deny the truth of our human
condition, that we lie to ourselves when we pretend to forget
about death, and that this lie is intimately bound up with all
the other lies that vitiate our moral being. It is a denunciation
of a spiritual void.
Tolstoy first intended to narrate the progression of the terminal
illness in the first person, in the form of a diary. He
changed his mind and wrote his story as a third-person narrative,
which allowed him to complicate the narrative process,
to stand both inside and outside his character, to blend the
objective and the subjective, and to universalize what was essentially an intense private experience. Had Tolstoy described
the months of suffering from the exclusive point of view of
the dying man, he would have isolated the case, limiting the
range and impact of an experience that the reader could then
all too easily attribute to one sick man’s fear and bitterness.
The third-person narrative made it possible to transcend the
individual experience, to translate it into a universal reality, to
abolish all lines of demarcation between object and subject,
and to link the disturbed reader (and writer) to Ivan Ilych’s
distress.
For The Death of Ivan Ilych is not limited to an individual
case. The mediation and transfer achieved by the third-person
narration involve the narrator and the reader, both of whom
participate as Ivan Ilych stares into the grim reality of It (in
Russian the feminine pronoun Oná, “she,” because the word
for death, smert’, is feminine). Once before, in a major work
of Tolstoy’s, the lethal confrontation with It (Oná) occurs. It
comes at the precise moment of Prince Andrey’s death in War
and Peace, at the end of his long agony after being wounded
at the Battle of Borodino: “Behind the door stood It. . . . Once
more It was pressing on the door from without. . . . It comes
in and it is death. And Prince Andrey died.” The epiphanic vision
of death haunts Tolstoy. Only in The Death of Ivan Ilych the grim vision is artfully related to the temporal structure
of the narrative. The story ends with death. It also begins with it: the newspaper announcement, the gossip in the law courts,
the presence of the corpse in the house of mourning, the trivial
and hypocritical decorum of the assembled mourners.
Tolstoy could have proceeded chronologically, telling us
about Ivan Ilych’s childhood, adolescent pranks, early career
moves, and settling into what was quickly to become a stale
marriage. Instead, he begins his story just after Ivan Ilych’s
death. This posthumous perspective creates an open-ended
structure. It points to a future, if not for the protagonist, then
at least for those who survive him in the story as well as for
the reader.
The State of Denial
But first Tolstoy trivializes the immediate postmortem events,
exposing the survivors’ sham. It is a judgment on the living,
on the gossiping judges, on the assembled mourners at the funeral
service. This judgment begins on a comic note: the rituals
in the house of mourning, the empty words and gestures,
the irritation and impatience of visitors who would rather be
at their evening card game than listening to the church reader,
looking at the reproachful expression on the dead man’s face,
and having to smell the faint odor of carbolic acid. Even objects
have a way of interfering with the comfort of visitors. A
rebellious spring in the ottoman keeps poking at the posterior
of a family friend offering his condolences, while a supercilious
dandy named Schwartz keeps toying nervously with his
top hat, resentful not to be at his club or at some entertaining
party. As for the widow, filled with affectations (she resorts to
French to express her self-pity), her main concern is the cost
of the plot in the cemetery and whether there is any way of
persuading the government to increase the pension to which
she is entitled.
In lonely contrast to these characters, Tolstoy offers us the
refreshing peasant figure of Gerasim, the butler’s young assistant
who served as a sick nurse to Ivan Ilych during his long
illness, never fl inching from the most distasteful chores, attending
to the most repelling ministrations willingly and
cheerfully. One of the visitors is struck by the simplicity of his
words as he refers to death in tones quite different from the
stilted speech of the assembled mourners: “It’s God’s will. We
shall all come to it some day.” Unlike the dandy Schwartz and
all those who choose to think of themselves as being above
it all, thus living in a state of denial, Gerasim accepts nature’s
laws with a redemptive simplicity reminiscent of Montaigne’s
peasant who faces death as an integral part of life. Tolstoy lays
stress on Gerasim’s strong hands and on his sturdy teeth—“the
even white teeth of a healthy peasant.” But the image of the teeth is ambivalent. Behind the symbol of vital forces there
lurks the skeleton’s grin.
It is not the masked presence of this grin, however, that
makes Ivan’s life so “ordinary” and “terrible”; it is the extent
to which, oblivious to death and to the reality of the human
condition, Ivan succeeds through ambition, automatic responses,
and the illusion of power in dehumanizing his life as
he climbs the professional ladder. He becomes a virtuoso in
the art of never allowing human and official relations to mingle,
extending even beyond the courtroom the theatricality of
courtroom poses and gestures. The truth is that, past a certain
point, there is no human relation to safeguard. Life itself has
been devitalized and the individual conscience anesthetized.
Even pleasures accessible to Ivan have been corrupted by vanity
in the two senses of the word: inflated pride and emptiness.
As for Ivan’s awareness of his judicial power to ruin anybody
he wishes to ruin, Tolstoy sees this not only as a typical
illusion of power but also as a generalized affliction spread
well beyond the profession of magistrate.
The irony is that, when Ivan Ilych becomes sick, the corporation
of doctors treats him exactly the way he used to treat
the petitioners and the accused in the law courts. The medical
luminaries give themselves important airs, proud of their
diagnoses that turn out to be ludicrously inadequate and contradictory.
They talk about chronic catarrh and a fl oating kidney
and show themselves basically indifferent to his suffering.
Ivan Ilych becomes the victim of his own game. While for him
his illness is a matter of life or death, the doctors regard him as
an interesting “case,” almost like an accused man on trial.
More terrible even than a grave illness is the disease of living. “Nothing is worse than life” (“Rien n’est pire que la vie”),
writes Jacques Chardonne in his preface to a French edition
of the story. When Ivan Ilych takes a leave of absence and
during those long months of idleness can no longer avoid facing
himself, he falls prey to a deep toská, the Russian word for
ennui or melancholy. This toská cannot be dismissed as mere boredom. It is nothing short of tedium vitae: a weariness of life, a profound feeling of futility and disgust, leading to depression.
In time, not even the habitual derivatives—his professional routine, his social life, his bridge games—are of any
help.
Once again, one may wish to recall Pascal, who measured
human misery in terms of the compulsion to seek escape and oblivion through divertissements, or distractions: “Being unable
to cure death, wretchedness and ignorance, humans have
decided, in order to be happy, not to think about such things.” (T. S. Eliot surely remembered Pascal’s denunciation of divertissements
when, in “Four Quartets,” he described the dejected
figures “distracted from distraction by distraction.”)
In Tolstoy’s story toská and the misery of distractions are ultimately
linked to Ivan’s need to condemn his own life and
the life of those around him. This need comes to a head in
the devastating scene in chapter in which Ivan Ilych, lying
in bed—he now knows for sure that he is dying—watches
his wife, his daughter, and her fiancé prepare to leave for an
evening at the theater. His daughter’s décolleté and exposed
flesh, her fiancé’s strong thighs and elegant gloves, his wife’s
shallow remarks as she blabbers about Sarah Bernhardt, bring
home the bodily appetites of the living, their selfishness and
materialism, their impatience with the sick man, their deceptions
and outright lies as they deal with the dying man. These
lies grow more flagrant, from section to section, as Ivan’s illness
progresses.
The Light from Below
This leads us to the story’s temporal symbolism, which may
well hold the key to its multiple levels of meaning. The Death
of Ivan Ilych is divided into twelve sections or minichapters.
That number is traditionally significant: the twelve books
of the minor prophets, the twelve tables of Roman law, the twelve disciples of Christ, the twelve victorious battles of
King Arthur, Twelfth Night or the eve of Epiphany, and, more
important to the structural organization of Tolstoy’s story,
the twelve months of the year and the twelve hours on the
face of the clock, both of which suggest a cyclic and recurrent
pattern, a pattern of circularity, retrieval, and continuity that
links the beginning to the end and the end to the beginning.
The image of the clock in indeed congruous. Time is running
out. And, if we examine the story’s temporal scheme, it
becomes clear that its crucial articulations correspond to the
four cardinal points of the dial, namely, the numbers 3, 6, 9,
and 12.
Chapter 3. Ivan Ilych believes that he has reached the height
of success. He has been appointed to a rank two steps ahead
of his former colleagues and is now receiving a salary of five
thousand rubles. His ill humor has vanished, and he feels “completely happy.” This sense of happiness is illusory and short-lived. In the process of showing his upholsterer how he
wants the hangings of the drawing-room curtain draped, he
slips from a ladder and hits his side hard against the knob of
the window frame. He will not recover from the injury. The
clock is ticking inexorably.
Chapter 6. Ivan is now very sick and faces the reality of
death. The first sentence puts it starkly: “Ivan Ilych saw that he
was dying, and he was in continual despair.” It is at this point
that he remembers the schoolbook syllogism about Caius being
a man and therefore mortal. Still he clings to the illusion
of an irreplaceable self immune from Caius’s fate. Gustily, he
recalls the little boy he was, the little Vanya busy with his toys,
the smell of his striped leather ball, the touch of his mother’s hand, the rustle of her silk dress. In vain. It/Oná forces him to
stare into the face of the unavoidable. There are no screens to
protect him.
Chapter 9. Ivan has reached the bottom of despair. It is as
though he had been thrust into a narrow, deep black sack. He
weeps like a child and cries out his misery at being tormented
and abandoned by God. The biblical echoes are unmistakable
and are made even more striking because the transition from
chapter 6 to chapter 9 closely parallels the transition from the
sixth to the ninth hour of the Crucifixion as recounted by Saint
Matthew (Matt. 27:46) and Saint Mark (Mark 15:34): “And
when the sixth hour was come, there was darkness over the
whole land until the ninth hour. And at the ninth hour Jesus
cried with a loud voice eloi, eloi, lama sabachtani? ‘My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?’” This moment
of Christ’s anguish and sense of utter abandonment at
the ninth hour is also his most human moment, though the
context of the Passion does not allow for despair. Resurrection
is part of that story.
Chapter 12. This chapter corresponds to the last hour. The
clock has come full circle. It is at this precise point that Ivan
falls through the bottom of the black sack. But, instead of
darkness, “at the bottom was a light.” And again: “In place of
death there was light.” The twelfth hour is the moment of the
Epiphany.
This final page shows Tolstoy at his best in creating a climate
of doubt, if not undecidability. His tone is far from preachy. In
describing the death vision of Ivan Ilych, Tolstoy shrewdly allowed
for considerable ambivalence. A strictly clinical reading
of these last moments could attribute the images in Ivan
Ilych’s mind—the black sack, falling through its bottom, the
encounter with the light from below—to incoherent feverish
hallucinations. On the other hand, a symbolic reading of these
fl ashes in the night just as easily translates the single instant
into a changeless time, hinting at a last-minute revelatory in sight into the supernatural. The final page can stand as an encounter
with nothingness or as a metaphor of revelation.
Tolstoy’s figurative patterns in the ultimate pages serve such
a theme of revelation. The most significant of these patterns
is a rhetoric of reversals, or inversions, as when Ivan surprisingly
finds the light at the bottom of the dark sack. Normally,
one assumes that the light comes from above. It is precisely
this type of inversion that is already at work in chapter when
Ivan, in despair, begins to question the kind of life he has led
and indulges in self-indictment. He now sees that he has lived
according to a tragic paradox: “It is as if I had been going
downhill while I imagined that I was going up.”
This principle of vertical inversion also works along a horizontal
axis, by way of a train metaphor—a favored image of
death in Tolstoy’s work (see Anna Karenina)—precisely when
Ivan unexpectedly finds the light at the very bottom: “What
had happened to him was like the sensation one sometimes
experiences in a railway carriage when one thinks one is going
backwards while one is really going forwards.”
These images of inversion or reversal, associated at the end
with the discovery of a light, are especially meaningful because
they imply a breakthrough. In his last moments Ivan
desperately wants to force his way through an obstacle and
cross a threshold. In his delirium, he has great difficulty articulating
words clearly. Trying to talk to his wife so as to ask
for her forgiveness (he feels sorry for both himself and her),
wanting to say the word forgive (in Russian prostí), he mumbles
instead propoostí—which means “let pass” but also “let
go through.” Ralph E. Matlaw gives this as an illustration of
Tolstoy’s great stylistic subtlety. But far more than stylistic
subtlety is involved. The desire to forgive and the yearning to
crash through the obstacle merge in the mystery of language,
communication, and transcendence. Ivan Ilych is dimly aware
of the mystery of his mispronounced words. He feels that he
may not be understood by his wife and son, but he knows that these words will be understood by One who matters. (In Russian
the reference to “the One” is not as heavy-handed as it
is in the translation.) The mystery of speechlessness corresponds
to the unnamable nature of “It” and of “the One.”
From self-love to pity and compassion—the trajectory is
immense. Yet the ultimate flash of joy is experienced in a single
instant, an Augenblick that is out of time and negates death: “In place of death there was light.” Ivan Ilych’s last words to
himself before drawing his last breath are at the same time
vague and explicit: “Death is finished . . . it is no more.”
These words also sound quite literary and faintly intertextual.
The narrator (to varying degrees always distinct from the
person of the author) does not let on that he is even dimly
aware of a long tradition of denying nothingness and despair,
of proclaiming the inefficacy of death. Certainly, Tolstoy was
well acquainted with this tradition. Did he know John Donne’s
sonnet “Death, Be Not Proud”? That final cry of victory over
death would surely have had a deep resonance in a sensibility
such as Tolstoy’s, a sensibility so haunted by the terror of dying: “Death shall be no more: Death, thou shalt die!” Tolstoy,
from behind the narrative voice, may well have remembered
these or similar lines as he wrote the ultimate sentences
of his story.