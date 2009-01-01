Home Page Fiction and Poetry
Essays and Reviews
Art and Style
World and Politics
Montreal
 Archive
 

***

VILLANELLE FOR MOM

***

By William Lychack

***

The Montréal Review, October 2011

***

Still Life with Letter to Thomas B Clarke, by William Michael Harnett.

***

| MORE

***

My mother passed them on to me,

These keepsake things I so adore.

It's such a happy list you'll see.

 

That wonderful, wounded quality,

All angers and hurts that came before.

My mother passed this on to me.

 

Her own father dies almost endlessly,

And my father's death the rhyme restores.

It's such a happy list you'll see. 

 

She holds this sad fidelity,

Of letters and pictures in a drawer.

My mother passed them on to me.

 

All this hatred's just a love so deep,

Because everything's an either/or.

It's such a happy list you'll see. 

 

I'm sorry, never meant to be so nasty,

all ache and anger and nothing more.

But my mother passed this on to me,

It's such a happy list you'll see.

***

Willam Lychack is author of a novel, The Wasp Eater, and a collection of stories, The Architect of Flowers, both published by Houghton Mifflin. His work has appeared in The Pushcart Prize, The Best American Short Stories, and on public radio's This American Life, as well as in current or recent issues of The American Scholar, Ploughshares, The Missouri Review, Third Coast, The Sun, and The Southern Review.

***
 
 
pdf
Submissions Guide
Letters to the Editor
The Montreal Review Twitter
newsletter
RSS
 
home | past issues | world & politics | essays | art and style | fiction and poetry | links | newsletter
The Montréal Review © 2009 - 2012 T.S. Tsonchev Publishing & Design, Canada. All rights reserved. ISSN 1920-2911
about | contact us | copyright | user agreement | privacy policy
 