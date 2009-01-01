What more proof do you need! jagged

left behind --a beautiful stone

torn to pieces and near its heart



a tiny rock half drift, half moonlight

that blossomed to become the opposite shore

--all these years in the open



though every wave still smells from stone

the way this sea from its start

was never sure, even now a doubt



splashing as your blood or throat

or better yet next time at breakfast

reach out with just your breath



and god-like touch the boiling tea

hold up the evidence, the first wave

and the emptiness it counted on.





*

Runners train by it, both my fists

and at the finish line

snap open the way each new moon



still unbeaten uses this flourish

to poke inside these stones

--you can't hide much longer



and years mean nothing now

dropping back from exhaustion

dragging the dirt behind



--wherever you are I can find you

handful by handful broken apart

for just two fingers calling out



and in front the unyielding ribbon

suddenly dark I can snatch

the breath letting me through.







*

Battered though its wings

disappear under your eyelids

and more smoke --this lever



lost its touch, wants out :rusts

the way this wall is kept in place

pulled down on all sides



by old wiring and wrong turns

--always one slice that can't be saved

though you wear gloves



yank the smoldering cord

so that still warm jacket

is torn open, lets the sun fall



as rain and later --this toaster

reeks from your head thrown back

to see if both eyes move



and the other slice the North Sea

pressing against your hand

for a little more time.





*

Though the sky comes to rest alongside

you can't tell just by a street sign

who the sidewalk is for--it does no good



looking around as if anyone wanted it

always raining --what you see now

is its descent held in your arms



as more rain and coming back with nothing

--she's not here, not there

--this walking you do, the way a grindstone



keeps wet and slippery

whose turns are no longer possible

--at least walk with an umbrella



that is not a flower --there's not enough

not in all the world enough flowers

that can walk by holding on to your hand



and the grave that you call to

is it what this rain does, too weak to stand



falling off as still more rain



--at least wear shoes! hide something

so when you let go a still dry stone

it will surprise her and more emptiness.







*

Under this fountain, half graveyard

half shoreline where her name

washes up the way each mourner



comes by sea, drops anchor

and the small stone holding fast

as if spray makes the difference



--you come here to crouch

though there is nothing to begin

except waves :night after night



eaten away by footfalls --what's left

is the climbing splash

millwheels will wring from riverbeds



--with just one stone you let go

and the sky sinks to the bottom

that already left for here.

