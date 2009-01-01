SECOND ANTECHAMBER

it happens she leans into the window as if to feel her own absence.
she leans in with obstinate slowness, topples, and behold the
pane shatters yes shatters
it’s then her gaze takes on a definitive air
shatter topple all of the motifs as long as she asks herself what
defines her whether risk or voice the waiting inevitably provokes
reflection risk and expectancy the city blurred across
her skin
it might have begun with a phrase, one of those phrases that
obstinately breaks loose from a reading, the words perfectly
aligned, that phrase it’s then her gaze takes on a definitive air,
while the character — a poet — observed the passersby on the
grey surface through a window. she had wanted to know that
phrase and had leaned into it.
the glass is smooth, the horizon and she places her hand on it
(there are gestures without importance), the glass is smooth
and cold. to glue your lips to it. that vapour all of a sudden, that
vapour which draws the contours of your mouth, blurs the
angle of vision. that’s when she imagines it: the glass shatters
and she topples. it’s then the surfaces take on an entirely different
dimension
vertical vertical void to the rhythm of the voice disperses its
dizzy movement and dizzy in the axis of the ultimate gaze can
it be that a warm voice simulates a toppling decor right up to
the fuzz between the legs the fuzzy and so soft
she holds herself upright as if suspended in the void to measure
its illusions
she had read late at the window without expecting anything
she had read this sentence without a thought other than taking
a risk. to pronounce it out loud like the poet and to lean in.
she hears the distant rumour grey and distant the moment
she starts to slip gently could it be her memory returns as she
falls smooth and intact could it be she’s becoming wingèd
she hears her voice shatter. she spreads her legs and seeks the
soft so smooth while desperately traversing the wait and alone
as if possessed by her gesture without importance, she sees herself
glide a small point amid the passersby soft and unharmed
a woman — poet — had leaned against the window. her gaze
had taken on a definitive air, as if having written suspended
in the void had blurred the stakes of the words. it’s then the
figure had found itself intact in her memory.