POETRY

By Lauren Nicole Nixon

The Montréal Review, November 2011

Letter #4: Telling

dear claudette, the fact of the matter is that echoes

pose a threat. that being said, can you name the place

that exists between a waft of nostalgia and a haunting?

I've been trying to for years but cannot adequately

do so. your body has been taking notes from the very



beginning-a series of events and happenings and

everything in between. invisible x-rays stored

near your tailbone/field notes dotted along your hip



flexor. an aching spine is a hint that something needs

to be dug up. a creaky joint is a hint that you need

to get down to business. all bodily fodder requires slow

digestion. some of it is not palatable at all. see, it feels

like sifting the soot requires only a tough-looking jacket



these days-the rigor is gone. except the sweat above

your brow is still there and provides me with a sliver

of hope. please store this sliver not in your front pocket

but under your fingernails with the dirt that will build up

over the next few years or so. *** scrawl



these are the tight spots: between a wall and a wall/patch of nettles nearby/wasp hissing real close to your ear. the collective memory recalls spills and scrapes so clearly that birthdays and ferris wheel rides become distant and hazy. like the salt that's never on your end of the table. a singing kettle seems to become a trap door. your mama has set out your party dress for you, but she's misplaced the streamers. this is not unlike her. the music's going, but you've forgotten how to move your hips in just the right way. you imagine that it looks kinda like a curtain swaying back and forth when a window is wide open. something smooth and full like that. floating along real easy.

*** Lauren Nicole Nixon is a Brooklyn-based artist representative and poet. Nixon holds an M.A. in Arts Politics from New York University. Recent and forthcoming work can be seen in Bone Bouquet, Sugar House, The Tulane Review, apt, 491, Jelly Bucket, No, Dear, Spillway and In Posse. She is a Pushcart Prize nominee www.laurennicolenixon.com ***