|
St. James United Church
in collaboration with Professor Norman Cornett
Invite you to participate in a
3 part 'dialogic' series on the writings of
RAWI HAGE
Winner of the International IMPAC Dublin Literary Award
Sundays 14h00-16h00
17th, 24th February and 3rd March 2013
St. James United Church, 1440 Saint-Alexandre
Cost: $5.00 per session plus photocopies
For information contact: Professor Norman Cornett
normancornett@gmail.com tel. [514]256-2483
***
Visual Arts Centre
School of Art / McClure Gallery
POETRY AND PROSE READING
www.visualartscentre.ca
350 Victoria Avenue, Westmount Tel: 514-488-9558
Founder/ producer Ilona Martonfi Tel: 514-939-4173
ilona.martonfi@sympatico.ca
Tuesday, March 12, 2013
Doors 7:00 pm Reading 7:30 pm At the door $5
An Evening of Poetry, Prose & Music
Alice Petersen Author of All the Voices Cry (Biblioasis, 2012), winner of the 2012 QWF University of Concordia First Book Award.
Marko Sijan's novel, Mongrel, was chosen one of the "Best First Books of 2011" by The Globe and Mail.
Harold Hoefle's story-collection, The Mountain Clinic, was shortlisted for the QWF Paragraphe Hugh MacLennan Prize for Fiction (2009).
Erika White Writes, edits, gardens & publishes on the island of Montreal. Organizes Twigs & Leaves. With R. de Smit she also runs Broken Rules Press.
Barry Webster won the ReLit Award in 2006. His latest novel, The Lava in My Bones, was published with Arsenal Pulp Press (2012).
Brian Campbell's second poetry collection is Passenger Flight (Signature Editions, 2009). Published widely; shortlisted for 2006 CBC Literary Awards.
Tom Fox is a classical singer with a rich bass voice. His repertoire includes operatic duets and solos in English, Italian, French, and Russian.