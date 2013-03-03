Home Page
***

MONTREAL

MARCH 2013, LITERARY & ART EVENTS

***

St. James United Church
in collaboration with Professor Norman Cornett
Invite you to participate in a

3 part 'dialogic' series on the writings of

RAWI HAGE

Winner of the International IMPAC Dublin Literary Award

Sundays 14h00-16h00

17th, 24th February  and  3rd March 2013
St. James United Church, 1440 Saint-Alexandre

Cost: $5.00 per session plus photocopies

For information contact: Professor Norman Cornett

normancornett@gmail.com  tel. [514]256-2483

***

Visual Arts Centre

School of Art / McClure Gallery

POETRY AND PROSE READING

www.visualartscentre.ca

350 Victoria Avenue, Westmount Tel: 514-488-9558

Founder/ producer Ilona Martonfi Tel: 514-939-4173

ilona.martonfi@sympatico.ca

Tuesday, March 12, 2013

Doors 7:00 pm Reading 7:30 pm At the door $5

An Evening of Poetry, Prose & Music

Alice Petersen Author of All the Voices Cry (Biblioasis, 2012), winner of the 2012 QWF University of Concordia First Book Award.

Marko Sijan's novel, Mongrel, was chosen one of the "Best First Books of 2011" by The Globe and Mail.

Harold Hoefle's story-collection, The Mountain Clinic, was shortlisted for the QWF Paragraphe Hugh MacLennan Prize for Fiction (2009).

Erika White Writes, edits, gardens & publishes on the island of Montreal. Organizes Twigs & Leaves. With R. de Smit she also runs Broken Rules Press.

Barry Webster won the ReLit Award in 2006. His latest novel, The Lava in My Bones, was published with Arsenal Pulp Press (2012).

Brian Campbell's second poetry collection is Passenger Flight (Signature Editions, 2009). Published widely; shortlisted for 2006 CBC Literary Awards.

Tom Fox is a classical singer with a rich bass voice. His repertoire includes operatic duets and solos in English, Italian, French, and Russian.

***
 
 

