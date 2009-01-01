*** POEMS FROM CARPE SOMETHING by Michael Milburn, Published by Word Press, 2012 *** The Montréal Review, August 2012 *** Image: "Cloud Nine" by Sarah Lee *** UNEMBRACEABLE Always at the time of greeting and leaving I hang back or move toward in reaction to someone else's step forward, but just can't follow through, trust that there's got to be something endearing about a guy frozen as a pole while everyone goes for each other. I'm not otherwise shy about this ritual either in practice or principle, hug my son because my parents blah blah would never hold me, and am a big hugger on the inside, always envisioning shedding my self for a finer one that will run right into those reaching arms. *** PARTIES They look so inviting from afar. I imagine walking in, mingling, not wanting to leave. But the hour arrives and my vision gives way to anxiousness, that instability I face as astronauts brace for their shuddering descent into gravity, when both man and mission are right on the verge of coming apart, only to float into a liquid landing, like me with a drink in my hand and two inside me, blessed to survive the entry. *** THE AERIAL VIEW The further we get from experience the more we compact it into a tossed-off phrase- her year spent seeing the world; his drinking days. I think of my twenties this way, and my marriage and post-divorce years, as big, handleless boxes with nothing vivid inside, though every day their contents steep in my consciousness. Even with photos I'm blank on those times, unable to conceive of who I was or what I was thinking, as if I might as well (and this is depressing as hell) not have been there. It's not just like it's another person, but like a movie where I turn to my companion and wonder how the guy onscreen can stand being so unhappy. So if someone boasts that he headed west or started fresh, I admit the appeal of the aerial view, but life rendered in language is most of what we leave of life, so I resist packing it in a shrink-wrapped phrase, as awkward as it is to say the terrain below changed from plain to mountains, or doubt accompanied my departure and was waiting when I arrived. *** "Carpe Something" by Michael Milburn (Word Press, 2012) "Carpe Something, masterful in line, language and craft, might be titled Carpe Verum. With 'the clarified sun' of Michael Milburn's vision and courage, the reader, whether current or lapsed in the arts of introspection and reflection, is reminded that it is as rare to seize the truth as the day, and the companionship of a poet as skilled as Milburn is in the former is perhaps the best 'something' out there" -Trish Reeves "With an uncanny patience, Michael Milburn's short lines do not feel terse or hurried or frantic as they explore every degree of feeling between intimacy and estrangement. These poems kindly explore the foibles of romance and pride. In so doing, they re-imbue our American affluence with a sense of adult wonder and hope because the poems continually plump the secret radical spring of compassion. This book rejuvenates the heart by keeping a close eye on the transience of love and life. Don't deprive yourself of the pleasure of reading Carpe Something. The title is not flip. Read this book today. It sizes the amplitude of time." -Richard Lyons ***