CARPE SOMETHING

THE AERIAL VIEW
The further we get from experience
the more we compact it
into a tossed-off phrase-
her year spent seeing the world;
his drinking days.
I think of my twenties this way,
and my marriage
and post-divorce years,
as big, handleless boxes
with nothing vivid inside,
though every day
their contents steep
in my consciousness.
Even with photos
I'm blank on those times,
unable to conceive of who I was
or what I was thinking,
as if I might as well (and this
is depressing as hell)
not have been there. It's not
just like it's another person,
but like a movie
where I turn to my companion
and wonder how the guy onscreen
can stand being so unhappy.
So if someone boasts
that he headed west
or started fresh,
I admit the appeal
of the aerial view,
but life rendered in language
is most of what we leave of life,
so I resist packing it
in a shrink-wrapped phrase,
as awkward as it is to say
the terrain below
changed from plain
to mountains, or
doubt accompanied my departure
and was waiting
when I arrived.