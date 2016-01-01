*** CAN AMERICA'S OIL BOOM FREE IT OF PERSIAN GULF? *** By Steve Yetiv *** The Montréal Review, December 2012 *** "Crude Awakenings: Global Oil Security and American Foreign Policy" by Steve Yetiv (Cornell University Press, 2010) *** "This is an excellent book that goes against the grain of much of today's thinking. It is a rare example of superb integration of domestic politics, geopolitics, international politics, and market economics. Steve A. Yetiv sheds light on an important subject that pertains to the largest single sector of global trade and the locus of two very large wars fought by the United States over the past dozen years." --Edward L. Morse, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Energy Policy



"Crude Awakenings is a fine piece of scholarship that enhances our understanding of global oil security." --Joseph S. Nye, former Assistant Secretary of Defense *** America is in the midst of an energy boom that has helped decrease its dependence on foreign oil significantly. A recent report by the International Energy Agency even concluded that the United States will displace Saudi Arabia - even if temporarily - as the world's largest oil producer by 2020. Current U.S. oil imports of around 9-10 million barrels/day are projected to fall to around 4 million b/d within one decade.



But, if that does occur, what would it mean for U.S. foreign policy? In particular, could America withdraw from the oil-rich Persian Gulf? That's an interesting question because the United States has fought two big wars there and spends between $40 to $50 billion a year, not including the Iraq war costs, to protect the free flow of oil, mainly. That expenditure exceeds the entire military budgets of all but a few countries and taxes America's already massive national deficit.



Unfortunately, America's growing oil power, while positive in many ways, is not likely to allow an easy withdrawal from the Gulf. Why so?



For starters, even if the United States used little oil, it would still have other strategic interests in the Gulf such as containing nuclear proliferation. For instance, regardless of oil, it would not want Iran to go nuclear due to Iran's anti-Americanism, threat to Israel and Arab countries, and connections to groups on America's terrorist list.



More importantly, while America's oil boom is decreasing dependence on foreign oil, it is not decreasing dependence on oil in general. Americans have been consuming more oil over the past decades. Such oil dependence makes the United States vulnerable to global oil markets where the price of oil is determined by oil traders. Even if the United States received no oil from the Persian Gulf, any serious disruptions of oil from that region would raise the price of oil (and derivatives like gasoline) for all Americans. And an American withdrawal would make it harder to prevent or contain such disruptions, because Washington has played the role of regional gendarme since the British relinquished that role in 1971.



Let's also bear in mind that global dependence on Persian Gulf oil will only rise in the future because it holds two-thirds of the world's oil reserves. As the rest of the world peaks in the production of easily and cheaply recoverable oil, those Gulf reserves will become more vital. That suggests that events in the region may become more disruptive to oil prices over time.



We should also consider that even if the U.S. displaces Saudi Arabia in overall oil production (as Russia often does), it will not become a swing producer with an extra oil capacity cushion, which can stabilize markets. In the end, Washington will still depend on Saudi spare capacity, which accounts for 70 percent of global spare capacity, to make up for lost oil due to a global oil crisis, unless it wants to tap significantly the U.S. Strategic Petroleum reserve which at present contains around 700 million barrels. Some people think that the oil boom could allow for quickly and safely accessible oil in a time of a massive global oil disruption. Perhaps, but even that would require that American oil companies cooperate with Washington. Indeed, America is not like Saudi Arabia or many other foreign countries because its oil companies, like Exxon, are private rather than government owned. Washington cannot order its oil companies to save their oil just for Americans or to stave off foreign oil disruptions. These companies put their oil on global oil markets and live by profit motives. Washington may be able to, and should try, to leverage its growing oil power to persuade other countries to pay their fair share for protecting the Gulf, even if such leverage is weakened by others knowing that America can't easily leave the Gulf. China, Japan, and European countries should do far more to help finance the American-led security effort, because they are far more dependent on Persian Gulf oil and because they benefit greatly from this role. While the oil boom is positive for America, it is more important to decrease oil consumption than to increase oil production. Seriously decreasing consumption could help Washington diminish its commitments to the Persian Gulf, by making global oil prices less important to the American economy, and it would also address critical security questions of our age such as climate change and global terrorism. *** Steve Yetiv is a political science professor at Old Dominion University and the author of The Petroleum Triangle (Cornell University Press, 2011), and The Absence of Grand Strategy (Johns Hopkins University Press, 2008). He can be contacted at: http://www.odu.edu/~syetiv/



