Must one be civil to evil?

Shake the devil’s old horny hand?

Shouldn’t we fight good’s upheaval?

Can’t we finally take a stand?

Shake the devil’s old horny hand!

Friend, this bargain will haunt your days . . .

“Can’t we finally take a stand?”

you’ll ask when our world is ablaze.

Friend, this bargain will haunt your days.

“Is The Handmaid’s Tale coming true?”

you’ll ask when our world is ablaze.

That’s why I have a question for you:

is The Handmaid’s Tale coming true?

(Shouldn’t we fight good’s upheaval?)

That’s why I have a question for you:

must one be civil to evil?