*** ABSENT SUNSHINE *** By Sharon Siegel *** The Montréal Review, September 2011 *** | MORE + LARGER TEXT | - SMALLER TEXT *** Winter, you are cold Crisp, frigid air Hands meet pockets Chills sent down my spine Winter, you are cold Puddles on the sidewalk Ready to freeze over I see palm trees ahead But I feel winter Gusts of winds Whirling through the air Leaves fluttering Through the heavy breeze Iciness in my veins Under grey, gloomy skies Numbness takes over Winter, you are cold Put me back inside Place me by the fire These palm trees are not inviting Winter, you are cold

Sundial The radiator Hums in the bedroom Sunlight has not Graced the yard Time passes and we wait Green grass Through the panes of time Bright rays have not Delivered themselves upon The untouched land Rusty Sundial Cold in the ground No shine, No shadows Rendered useless When time stands still This dusty room Lonely inside Clock on the wall Ticking and waiting For what is missing

Inside the Cellar It is cold inside the cellar It is safe inside the cellar Peaceful, comfortable, alone. It is cramped inside the cellar It is dark inside the cellar Protected, sheltered, alone. It is still inside the cellar It is fine inside the cellar No need to see beyond the cellar door. ***