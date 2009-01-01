|
ABSENT SUNSHINE
By Sharon Siegel
The Montréal Review, September 2011
Winter, you are cold
Crisp, frigid air
Hands meet pockets
Chills sent down my spine
Winter, you are cold
Puddles on the sidewalk
Ready to freeze over
I see palm trees ahead
But I feel winter
Gusts of winds
Whirling through the air
Leaves fluttering
Through the heavy breeze
Iciness in my veins
Under grey, gloomy skies
Numbness takes over
Winter, you are cold
Put me back inside
Place me by the fire
These palm trees are not inviting
Winter, you are cold
Sundial
The radiator
Hums in the bedroom
Sunlight has not
Graced the yard
Time passes and we wait
Green grass
Through the panes of time
Bright rays have not
Delivered themselves upon
The untouched land
Rusty Sundial
Cold in the ground
No shine, No shadows
Rendered useless
When time stands still
This dusty room
Lonely inside
Clock on the wall
Ticking and waiting
For what is missing
Inside the Cellar
It is cold inside the cellar
It is safe inside the cellar
Peaceful, comfortable, alone.
It is cramped inside the cellar
It is dark inside the cellar
Protected, sheltered, alone.
It is still inside the cellar
It is fine inside the cellar
No need to see beyond the cellar door.
