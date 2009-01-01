Home Page Fiction and Poetry
***

ABSENT SUNSHINE

***

By Sharon Siegel

***

The Montréal Review, September 2011

***

| MORE

***

Winter, you are cold

Crisp, frigid air

Hands meet pockets

Chills sent down my spine

Winter, you are cold

 

Puddles on the sidewalk

Ready to freeze over

I see palm trees ahead

But I feel winter

 

Gusts of winds

Whirling through the air

Leaves fluttering

Through the heavy breeze

 

Iciness in my veins

Under grey, gloomy skies

Numbness takes over

Winter, you are cold

 

Put me back inside

Place me by the fire

These palm trees are not inviting

Winter, you are cold


Sundial

The radiator

Hums in the bedroom

Sunlight has not

Graced the yard

Time passes and we wait

 

Green grass

Through the panes of time

Bright rays have not

Delivered themselves upon

The untouched land

 

Rusty Sundial

Cold in the ground

No shine, No shadows

Rendered useless

When time stands still

 

This dusty room

Lonely inside

Clock on the wall

Ticking and waiting

For what is missing


Inside the Cellar

It is cold inside the cellar

It is safe inside the cellar

 

Peaceful, comfortable, alone.

 

It is cramped inside the cellar

It is dark inside the cellar

 

Protected, sheltered, alone.

 

It is still inside the cellar

It is fine inside the cellar

 

No need to see beyond the cellar door.

***
 
 
